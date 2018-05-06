

CTV Vancouver





A child has been injured after falling out of a window in Abbotsford, B.C. on Sunday.

Police said the two-year-old fell through a second-storey window of a home on Chehalis Drive and onto the concrete below. They believe the window was open at the time, and the child fell through the screen.

The toddler was helped by paramedics then loaded into an ambulance and taken to hospital for treatment.

"Fortunately, the child's injuries are minor," Const. Marcus Dyck said.

Abbotsford police are urging parents to ensure windows are secure and childproof if children are in the home.