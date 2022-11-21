Toddler found dead in Kelowna home, RCMP investigating

Mounties in Kelowna are investigating after a toddler was found dead at a home in the city Sunday.

Officers with the Kelowna RCMP were called to a house on Richter Street around 1 p.m. when they found the 18-month-old boy unresponsive, according to a news release. While firefighters and paramedics also attended, the child was deceased when they arrived.

"These files are always difficult for every first responder and our investigators are committed to making this investigation the priority that it should be,” said Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera in a statement about what authorities are calling a "sudden death."

The investigation has been taken over by the Serious Crime Unit, and police say no further details are being released at this time. The Ministry of Child and Family Development and the BC Coroners Service are also involved in the case.