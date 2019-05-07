A toddler was airlifted to hospital following an incident near Porteau Cove Tuesday morning.

The 18-month-old girl had fallen into the water at about 10:30 a.m., BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver.

In a statement released hours after the incident, the Squamish RCMP said the girl had fallen from a dock. She'd slipped through a railing of one of the upper decks and was rescued by a bystander who jumped into the water below, police said.

An ambulance was sent from Lions Bay, and the air ambulance helicopter was launched a short time later. From CTV's Chopper 9 over the scene if appeared that the child was conscious and sitting up she was loaded into the helicopter.

The child was transported to BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver in serious but stable condition.

Mounties are looking to speak to any witnesses about what happened at the park.

"We have yet to identify the man who rescued the girl from the water, but I have no doubt that he was that little girl's guardian angel," Cpl. Sascha Banks said.

Police will speak to officials with BC Parks to see if any changes to the dock structure could prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Gary Barndt near Porteau Cove