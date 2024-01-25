Toboggan joyride sends B.C. teen to hospital

A recent incident involving a pickup truck towing a tobogganer sent a 19-year-old to hospital in B.C.'s Okanagan, prompting a warning from police.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene on the afternoon of Jan. 17, according to a news release from the Lake Country RCMP. Initially, first responders thought they were responding to a pedestrian being struck – but the situation was not so straightforward.

"Upon attendance, it was determined the driver of a Ford F150 was towing a person on a toboggan," Mounties say, adding that the pickup was going approximately 30 km/h.

"An SUV approaching from the opposite direction attempted to avoid the individual on the toboggan as he drifted into their lane however the tobogganer collided with the rear of the SUV."

The toboggan rider suffered "numerous" injuries, none of which were life-threatening, police say. The driver of the pickup was handed a $368 ticket for driving without due care and attention, which also comes with six demerit points.

"This incident could easily have ended in tragedy and was entirely avoidable. Please enjoy the snow in the safest possible manner and help us maintain road safety especially during challenging driving conditions," Lake Country RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle said.