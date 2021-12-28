Toast the New Year with These Festive Finds at BCLIQUOR

VANCOUVER -

The final days of 2021 are upon us.

Many people will be opting to ring in the New Year with a holiday toast.

BCLIQUOR has 198 locations filled with a vast selection of bubbly, spirits, craft beer and more.

Adele Shaw, category manager for spirits and sake at BCLIQUOR, had these spirit suggestions to raise a glass with:

Johnnie Walker Black Icon: This whisky features notes of dry smokiness, rich malt, peat, hints of cedar, fruit, dark chocolate and vanilla sweetness.

Blackwell 007 Limited Edition Rum: In celebration of No Time to Die, this is a special 007 Limited Edition Release of Blackwell Fine Jamaican Rum. It features notes of caramel, oak, spice, molasses and grass.

Five Farms Single Batch Irish Cream Liqueur: This award-winning Irish Cream is made from triple-distilled Irish whisky. It is recommended to serve after dinner as dessert.

Basil Hayden Toast: This bourbon has less spice, and features notes of sweet caramel. It consists of a new brown rice mashbill and a secondary finish in toasted barrels.

Barb Philip, master of wine, had these recommendations for those looking to cheers the New Year with bubbly:

Brilla Prosecco Rose: This pink prosecco boasts juicy flavour with crisp acidity.

Albet I Noya - Petit Albet Penedes Brut Reserva Organic 2017: This organic bubbly features notes of yellow tree fruits and citrus. It received 90 points from Wine Scores.

Piper Heidsieck Brut Champagne: This champagne was featured on the Wine Spectator top 100 list in 2019. It has flavours of ripe black cherry, grated ginger, toast point and mineral.

Doyard Champagne Cuvee Vendemiare Brut: This champagne features aromas of peach, white flowers, green apple, nutmeg and toasted almonds. It received 92 points from Wine Advocate.

To toast the New Year, BCLIQUOR resident cocktail stylist David Wolowidnyk created the Goose in the Orchard cocktail.

The cocktail features the fresh flavour of sparkling apple juice and the warmth of chai syrup.

Wolowidnyk used Grey Goose vodka for the creation.

For more cocktail recipes people can pick up a free copy of TASTE Magazine or visit the BCLIQUOR YouTube channel.

Please do not share or forward this content with anyone under the legal drinking age.

Consumption of alcoholic beverages impairs your ability to drive a car or operate machinery and may cause health problems. Drink responsibly.