VANCOUVER -- Leaders of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation say they mourn the confirmation of the hundreds of unmarked graves of the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan.

A statement from the chief and council says they regret knowing what that nation is going through, given the preliminary findings of 215 remains on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The chief and council say they stand with the Cowessess First Nation in mourning and having deep gratitude for the survivors who held fast to the truth of the unmarked graves.

The Cowessess Nation says a search of the grounds of its residential school found what are believed to be 751 unmarked graves.