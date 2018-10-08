

CTV Vancouver





Dozens of Metro Vancouver drivers woke up to find that their tires had been slashed overnight.

Mounties told CTV News about 100 vehicles were vandalized along 12th Avenue, a street that runs through Burnaby and New Westminster.

The damaged vehicles appeared to have been parked between Kingsway and Canada Way.

One duplex saw tires on all six vehicles in the driveway damaged.

One resident said said she first noticed her neighbour's tire, then noticed damage on a tire of a second vehicle, then a third.

"At that point we were like, 'OK, something's going on,'" she told CTV Monday.

"So we got out of our cars and then I immediately checked mine and noticed that one of mine was (slashed). Then my daughter's, two of her tires are gone."

Those who live in the area were frustrated by what they found. Some have been able to swap the damaged tires with spares, but those with more than one destroyed are stuck where they are.

"I deliver life-saving pharmaceuticals for World Courier and I was supposed to be at work this morning at 9," a man told CTV.

He said when they found out the whole neighbourhood was affected, they called police. They also had to try to track down auto body shops that were open on a statutory holiday.

Another resident of the area said his daughter woke him up around 2 a.m. after hearing yelling and banging outside.

It appears that the loud noise may have been the tires popping. He ran out and saw two men running down the street.

Mounties are looking for surveillance video, and say there could be a number of suspects involved.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos