

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





If you’re considering enrolling in a gym but want to save some money, now is the time of year to do it.

“January is one of those times when most gyms are offering some kind of incentive to come in and try them out,” said Cesar Hernandez, gym owner.

Start by asking for a non-commitment trial. Many gyms offer day passes to try out their facilities. And if you have friends or family interested in signing up with you, gyms may offer you a lower monthly rate for a group.

Trying the place before you commit will help you identify what type of gym is best for your goals.

“Identify what your goal is and if you've already tried to achieve this goal and joined a bigger gym and it didn’t work, then maybe joining a smaller gym where people are more focused and you're getting the attention and accountability that you need will,” explained Hernandez.

You also should search for better prices online. You can find discounts on Groupon or gym websites.

When you find the perfect gym for you, you can negotiate a better price. Speak with a salesperson or manager to see whether he or she can give you a free month or eliminate the registration fee, especially if you sign a contract.

Hernandez says he gives his customers on contracts a significant discount.

“If you sign up with us for say six to 12 months you can save between 40 to 50 per cent compared to the person who is paying monthly," he said.

Consumer Reports says to read the contract from beginning to end.

“Look to see whether there are subscription or cancellation fees, and whether you need to give notice months in advance to avoid being charged,” advised Donna Rosato, Consumer Reports money editor.

And be sure to keep a copy of the contract in case you need to refer to it in the future.

If you have extended medical through your employer, find out whether it offers a discount on gym memberships. Some insurance companies offer hundreds of dollars in reimbursement if you’re a member of a participating gym.