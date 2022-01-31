Tips to Maintain Healthier Habits

VANCOUVER -

Many people have shifted their goals to align with self-care this year.

Food and lifestyle expert Pay Chen joined CTV Morning Live with four items that can help maintain healthier habits.

Nintendo Big Brain Academy Brain vs Brain: This game helps to engage and energize the mind. Kids can play solo or with the entire family. The easy-to-learn game allows players to set their own difficulty level, which makes it easy for all ages and skill levels to play together.

Clover Leaf Bistro Bowls: Not enough time is often a reason people give for not choosing healthy meal options. Chen shared that Clover Leaf has new Bistro Bowls. They come in three flavours: Mexican Rice, Spanish Medley and Mediterranean Pasta. They are a simple lunch solution to keep on hand for something quick and filling.

Earth’s Own Almond Milk: Many people are seeking plant-based options. Earth’s Own Almond Milk is an easy swap for dairy. It can be incorporated in baking, smoothies and meals. Chen shared that the company recently launched a Plant Project. It is providing $25,000 in funding for innovative community projects.

Ketch: This West Coast based company is a new online shoe retailer. It carries well-loved brands that have comfort and style. Chen recommends snagging a pair of cozy slippers for those self-care Sundays.

