Tips To Help Students Become Money Savvy With Barry Choi

VANCOUVER -

The financial literacy gap is widening between high school and post-secondary students, but not in the direction one might think.

Personal finance expert, Barry Choi, joined CTV Morning Live with tips on how to make kids' money savvy.

Choi shared that a new poll from Royal Bank of Canada found that 82 per cent of high school students knew that paying the minimum balance on a credit card would require them to pay interest.

Only 45 per cent of post-secondary students were aware of the same fact.

Choi sympathized that credit cards can be confusing for students when they get one in college or university.

He emphasized that students need to know that when you make just the minimum payment, you're paying interest and accumulating debt.

For first time credit card owners, Choi shared these three tips:

A no fee card can keep your costs down

Always pay bills in full every month to build a good credit rating

Ask for a lower limit to keep spending down

Choi shared a handy resource on the RBC mobile app.

The student edition of the app features NOMI insights.

NOMI insights breaks down spending into different categories.

This allows students to see their whole financial picture in one place.

It illustrates money coming in and money going out, so students can properly budget.

Choi recommends students subscribe to a blog or webinar to gain further financial literacy.

Their are many resources that are produced for Canadians by Canadians.

