VANCOUVER -- Dealing with debt can be overwhelming.

If creditors are calling to collect unpaid dues it can often feel easier to simply ignore them.

That said, debt does not go away and people will always be indebted whether it is collectible or not.

Peter Stack, Restructuring Consultant at Bromwich + Smith, says that creditors can escalate the situation.

This can result in judgements that they are able to enforce.

When people have unpaid debt that they are ignoring, creditors have the right to offset.

The right to offset means a financial institution can go in and recover money owed themselves.

Many individuals don't read the fine print and are unaware that this is a possible outcome.

There is an emotional toll taken when it comes to dealing with outstanding debts.

This is why it is so important for people to not ignore the situation.

Reaching out for help is one of the best steps that can be taken.

A Licensed Insolvency Trustee, such as Bromwich + Smith, can help map out solutions and steps to resolve the situation.

