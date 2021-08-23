LANGLEY -- The pandemic has meant there have been many changes in the labour market.

Many individuals lost their jobs and transitioned into new opportunities.

The pause the world took has resulted in many people looking to make a leap into a new role or be looking for a job right now.

Candice Waine, Recruitment Specialist at Centra Windows, shared that right now is an excellent time for those looking to explore a new career.

There are many sectors that are in high demand and looking for applicants.

Waine had these tips for job seekers:

Dream Big : Employers right now are focusing on soft skills. They are willing to train the right applicant to have the skills that are necessary for the job.

: Employers right now are focusing on soft skills. They are willing to train the right applicant to have the skills that are necessary for the job. Be Prepared : Update your resume and feature soft skills that you have. Skillsets such as communication, teamwork, strong work ethic and leadership are good examples.

: Update your resume and feature soft skills that you have. Skillsets such as communication, teamwork, strong work ethic and leadership are good examples. Be Assertive : Waine recommends networking on platforms like Linkedin. Recruiters are on that platform and they are going to be looking for people that fit their organization. Waine says don't mass email your resume. It is important to personalize your approach and send a message to recruiters. Waine also emphasized to apply directly through a companies website verses the standard form on job search sites.

: Waine recommends networking on platforms like Linkedin. Recruiters are on that platform and they are going to be looking for people that fit their organization. Waine says don't mass email your resume. It is important to personalize your approach and send a message to recruiters. Waine also emphasized to apply directly through a companies website verses the standard form on job search sites. Become The Interviewer: At the end of almost every interview the hiring manager will ask if the applicant has any questions. Waine says the applicant should always use this opportunity. This is the perfect time to inquire why the role is being filled. It is also a great chance to ask about the corporate culture.

For those exploring career options, Waine shared that the number one industry is construction.

The industry is booming and shows no signs of slowing down.

For those looking for job security and growth, Waine advised this is a really good option.

There are many construction related skill sets where companies will invest to train those with the right soft skills.

This allows people to earn money while they are learning.

Manufacturing and local production is another booming industry in British Columbia.

Centra Windows is currently recruiting and looking to add to their team.

They are a company that is committed to promoting from within whenever possible.

They are one of the largest window manufacturers in British Columbia and are employee owned and operated.

They have current opportunities such as customer care representatives, field service technicians, and installers.

Those interested can learn more about these opportunities here.