Time change debate 'déjà vu' as B.C. springs forward
On Sunday, British Columbia switched back to daylight time. And just like clockwork, the debate over springing forward and falling back is back on.
CTV News asked people on te street what they thought about the issue, adn tit didn;t take long to find both sides of the debate refected.
"I think they should get rid of it," said one Vancouver man. "Keep it as is. Why do we need to change?," asked another.
It was 2019 when then-premier John Horgan promised to do away with twice-yearly clock-changing, introducing legislation that would see the province stay on permanent daylight time – provided the nearby states of Washington, Oregon and California all do the same.
"Today's a very good day for those that are tired of changing clocks," Horgan said when announcing the bill.
Though some progress has been made, B.C. continues to wait on its counterparts south of the border. While Oregon and Washington passed legislation to remain on daylight time in 2019, California lawmakers have not.
Earlier this week, Liberal MLA Todd Stone raised the issue during question period in the legislature, questioning the apparent lack of progress.
"This Sunday it's déjà vu all over again," said Scott. "There is nothing the premier loves more than making big flashy announcements but when it comes to results – he's all talk and no clock."
NDP Ravi Kahlon responded to the tongue-in-cheek comment with one of his own.
"I can assure this member that no one in this house wants to see him with one hour less of sleep," he said.
While the majority of the province still adjusts their clocks twice a year, there are a few exceptions in Northern BC. For example, several communities in the Peace Region do not observe daylight saving time.
One small B.C. town has a more complicated system. Atlin's public officials follow the rest of the province and change their clocks semi-annually, while the town's residents do not.
"For the few years the community has basically come out and said, 'Look we're not observing the B.C. time,'" said Atlin resident Jeremy Lancaster, explaining that residents find it easier to stay on the same permanent clock as Yukon.
"It's been a confusion more than anything but most people are pretty happy."
One expert told CTV News the springtime switch can be problematic for people who have issues sleeping or who are already not getting enough rest.
"Most people need to get more sleep," said Dr. Charles Samuels, from the Centre for Sleep and Human Performance in Calgary. "Thirty per cent of North Americans run around with a 10-15 hour sleep debt normally, so when you add an hour on to that it actually has an impact the following Monday morning."
