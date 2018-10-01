Police are searching for a Tim Hortons patron following a dramatic outburst allegedly triggered by an "incorrect" coffee order in New Westminster last month.

The incident occurred at a franchise on Carnarvon Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Officers were called to the Tim Hortons for reports that someone was being assaulted, the New Westminster Police Department said in a statement Monday.

Staff told police the man had ordered an Iced Capp, but when he got it, he claimed that the order was wrong. It was reported that he then began insulting staff members and eventually poured his drink over the counter.

"After pacing back and forth, and being verbally abusive to staff, he pushed the computer register off the counter and left the store," the NWPD said.

At some point during the incident he allegedly kicked and punched another customer who had tried to intervene, they said.

"It is concerning that someone can become that irate over an apparently incorrect order, but thankfully nobody was seriously injured," Sgt. Jeff Scott said in the statement.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, the NWPD said. In an effort to track him down, police released surveillance camera video showing part of the confrontation. Scroll down or click here to watch the footage.

The one-minute, 37 second clip has no audio, but shows the man shuffling his feet as he talks to a staff member on the other side of the counter. He is then seen picking up his drink, squeezing it and dumping it across the counter.

He appears to be speaking while he spills the coffee, and throws the cup over the counter when it's empty.

The man remains visible on the screen, pacing and looking at his phone, for several seconds before leaving the frame, then coming back and pushing the register to the ground with both hands. He then appears to shout at employees before walking out of view.

The man has been described as about 5-6 with a medium build. He is white and estimated to be between the ages of 20 and 25. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a pink T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with more information on the suspect, who is wanted for assault and mischief, is asked to call police at 604-525-5411.