TikTok video shows aftermath of bear break-in in North Vancouver

A black bear was caught feasting at the front steps of a North Vancouver man's home this week – shortly after breaking in and dismantling part of his fridge.

Video of the aftermath was uploaded to TikTok Thursday morning by user DadKnowsEveryting, who caught the animal munching away beside an entrance to the home.

"Hey buddy, I'm just going to close this," he tells the bear before shutting the door.

The animal then turns, picks up a piece of food and saunters away, leaving behind what appears to be a large freezer tray and a few bags of frozen food.

"So that bear got into the fridge. Fun morning," the man says.

The video was uploaded with the caption, "Call the police there’s been a burglary!"

It's unclear how the bear managed to get inside the home, or whether the homeowner reported the incident to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. CTV News has reached out to the TikTok user and the BCCOS for more information.

September is generally a busy month for black bear incidents in the province, with conservation officers typically responding to several hundred calls for assistance.

Officers attended 508 black bear incidents in September 2021, and destroyed 142 of the animals. Only 10 were relocated, and 10 cubs were sent for wildlife rehabilitation.

Tips for how to deal with a bear encounter can be found on the B.C. government website.