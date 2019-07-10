

CTV News Vancouver





Dozens of flights in and out of the Vancouver airport were delayed due to a risk of thunderstorms in the area Wednesday.

"A temporary ground stop has been issued in Vancouver due to thunderstorms in the terminal area. We regret the inconvenience," Navigation Canada said in a tweet posted shortly after 6 p.m. "Safety remains our number one priority."

While the ground stop lasted less than an hour, more than 30 departing flights and dozens of arrivals had been delayed.

The ground stop was lifted at around 6:40 p.m.

The most up-to-date flight statuses are available on the Vancouver International Airport's website.

The ground stop has recently been lifted. — NAV CANADA (@navcanada) July 11, 2019