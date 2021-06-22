VANCOUVER -- With travel restrictions eased, more families will be opting to camp this summer throughout British Columbia.

A common misconception when camping is that it is difficult to eat healthy. Registered dietitian Lindsay Pleskot joined CTV Morning Live to bust this myth.

Pleskot had three tips for those looking to pack nutritious eats for their next adventure.

Tip number one is to look for plant-based versions of camping classics.

Pleskot emphasized that not all plant-based foods are created equal. She advises looking for sources of protein that are rich in nutrients.

Pleskot recommends Yves Veggie Cuisine Veggie Dogs. She shared that they are a great alternative to traditional meat-based hot dogs.

The family is still able to take part in the tradition of cooking them over an open fire.

Tip number two is to pack foods that will keep you energized.

Pleskot says that hummus and veggies make for a great snack when embarking on hikes or paddles. They are easy to pack and provide fuel for the day.

Pleskot recommends also packing falafel, as they pack light and can be eaten on the go.

Tip number three is to keep versatility in mind.

A great option for camping is to pack wraps. They are customizable and provide plenty of options for kids and adults.

To learn more from registered dietitian Lindsay Pleskot check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.

Yves Veggie Cuisine

Lindsay Pleskot