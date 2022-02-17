Three Tech Gadgets to Help Achieve Wellness Goals in 2022

The world of technology is constanty innovating, and the health and wellness tech space is no exception.

Mathew Wilson, communications specialist at Best Buy Canada, joined CTV Morning Live to share three tech gadgets that are designed to help achieve health and wellness goals.

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker: Fitbit has become a household name when it comes to fitness trackers. This latest model tracks activity, sleep and heart rate variability, and provides a daily readiness score. It is designed to help people understand their bodies and optimize their training routines.

Insignia Air Fryer: This kitchen appliance makes crispy and delicious fried food by just using a touch of oil and circulating hot air. The accessories are dishwasher-safe, which makes for an easy post meal clean up.

Withings Body Cardio Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart Scale: This smart scale tracks weight, standing heart rate and body composition information. It pairs with the Health Mate app, which is designed to motivate people toward their goals and achieve them.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.