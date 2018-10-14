Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in East Vancouver Sunday morning.

Vancouver police said an unmarked police SUV was travelling west on East Broadway when a blue Suzuki crashed into it at Renfrew St.

Like a domino effect, the Suzuki then hit another vehicle, a Ford Escape, which was stopped at the traffic light, according to the VPD.

Each driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital to be assessed. There were no passengers in the three vehicles.

Police are investigating to determine what may have caused the crash.

The Independent Investigations Office has been notified.