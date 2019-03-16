

CTV Vancouver





A Vancouver woman said she's been having nightmares since she and her dog were attacked at an off-leash dog park.

"I didn't know if he was going to wind up dead or not. It was very, very scary," said the woman, who does not wish to be identified because she has anxiety.

“The next day I had to go and see a counsellor because I had such bad anxiety. I never slept all night because of the visions of these dogs all swarming my dog."

The incident happened at Charleson Dog Park in False Creek on Thursday afternoon.

She said she was sitting on a park bench when a woman in a motorized wheelchair and her friend were on a pathway with their three dogs that were not on leashes, despite it being an on-leash area.

She said immediately, the pack of dogs took an interest in Nitro, a two-and-a-half-year-old Boerboel.

"They started swarming my dog. I saw the body language on these dogs," she explained. "I recalled my dog immediately because my dog also sensed the danger."

The woman said she took Nitro to went to different section of the park and soon after, the three dogs returned and started attacking him.

"They were all in a pack and they were viciously going at my dog."

She said fortunately, her 140-pound dog is a large dog that could fight off the pack.

She jumped into action nonetheless and tried to break up the fight by grabbing the other dogs by their hind legs and swinging them apart.

"Her dogs were coming back at me and trying to bit me. I tried to kick it in the face and it bit my boot and broke right through the leather of my military boots."

She said fortunately, Nitro is virtually "unscathed" and has just a few puncture wounds on his face and ear.

She and her husband, Wes Cash, said they're sharing the story in hopes the city will consider adding some barriers to the dog park, allowing people to know which parts require dogs to be on or off leash.

"Dogs can't read. People don’t seem to read either, so we've got a safety issue," explained Cash.

"Everybody has to comply with the rules and [the other dog owners] definitely didn't, and they didn’t have control in the end. So it escalated very quickly."

The couple said they tried to get information from the owner of the other dogs but she refused.

The city confirmed it received a complaint about a dog attack said it is investigating.

Requests for comment from the Park Board have not been returned as of publishing this story.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure