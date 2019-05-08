Three Mexican men found hiding on Canadian train, arrested in Blaine
BLAINE, Wash. -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say officers arrested three Mexican men as they crossed into the U.S. from Canada on a freight train carrying grain.
Agency spokesperson Renne Archer says the men ranging in age from 25 to 33 were arrested Sunday.
She says they were hiding in a rail car under garbage bags.
Archer says the men were processed for removal from the United States and then taken to the federal government's privately-run Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.