Three Interior Design Trends That Will Be Huge in 2022

VANCOUVER -

Inspiration Furniture has an expansive showroom in Vancouver that offers the latest home furniture designs.

Lead interior designer Lily Tang, of Inspiration Furniture, shared these top three trends to look out for in 2022.

Boucle fabric is very popular this year. Boucle is derived from the French word "boucler," which means "to curl." It is made from looped yarn and adds a nubby and inviting texture to home furnishings.

It is a great addition to update a home by incorporating accent chairs and small pieces like pillows.

For colour, shades of green will be the top trend in 2022. Interior design colour palettes will be focused on nature. Warm, earthy shades will keep a place up to date.

Lastly, curved furniture is making a comeback. Curves have a way of softening a room, and can be playful and fun in décor. They can be incorporated with furniture, lighting and home accents.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for more tips from Inspiration Furniture.