Three-day halt to bus service in Fraser Valley as strike action escalates

There will be no bus service in the Fraser Valley starting Thursday morning, as drivers continue to escalate job action.

BC Transit says service will be halted until the end of the day Saturday in Abbotsford, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack, Hope, and Mission. The Fraser Valley Express, which runs between Lougheed SkyTrain station in Burnaby to Abbotsford and Chilliwack will also cease to operate.

"BC Transit is closely monitoring the situation and sincerely apologizes to customers for the inconvenience caused by this matter," a spokesperson for BC Transit wrote in a statement.

"We understand the frustration felt by customers, and that the job action is difficult for everyone involved in the region."

The service disruption comes as CUPE Local 561, the union representing drivers and other workers and their employer First Transit remain locked in a dispute over wages. The union says its members are compensated 32 per cent less than other transit workers in the region.