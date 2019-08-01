West Vancouver police are investigating after someone spray painted messages investigators referred to as "threats" on rezoning notification signs.

Officers shared photos Thursday afternoon of two signs with the messages "Kill Booth" and "Kill Council" written over the details of a public information session scheduled late last month.

"Booth" appears to be a reference to West Vancouver Mayor Mary-Ann Booth.

The West Vancouver Police Department said the messages were reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday on a property on Esquimalt Avenue,

It appears the signs were defaced sometime between July 30 at 3 p.m. and July 31 at 7 a.m.

There was a third sign, the WVPD said, but an image of that sign wasn't provided.

The graffitied signs were immediately removed.

"This is very concerning for us," Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a statement. "We take all reports of threats seriously, and an investigation has been launched in an effort to identify any suspects."

The signs were posted to inform the community of an open house being held Tuesday, July 23 about the Wall Financial Corporation's submission to rezone and develop a high-rise rental building at 1552 Esquimalt Ave.

The company is proposing a 121-unit, 17-storey tower and 10 townhomes to be built on the property that currently houses a 185-unit rental building. The signs say the existing building would be retained if the proposal is approved.

Police are investigating the threats and ask anyone with more information to contact police at 604-925-7300. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

A spokesperson with the city said she couldn't comment on specifics but that municipal officials were saddened by message. Donna Powers said there's no place for these types of threats, whether the target is an elected official or a member of the general public.