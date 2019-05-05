

CTV News Vancouver





Some of the world’s top athletes, including two former Vancouver Canucks, took part in this year’s BMO Vancouver Marathon Sunday.

More than 18,000 runners participated in one of the three events: full and half marathons and an 8 km course through Vancouver’s neighbourhoods.

Among the more notable runners in this year’s race were former Vancouver Canucks stars Daniel and Henrik Sedin, who ran the full marathon.

The 42.2 km race weaves through some of the most scenic areas of Vancouver, beginning at Queen Elizabeth Park and winding through Kerrisdale, UBC, Kitsilano, over the Burrard Street bridge around the Stanley Park seawall, before finishing downtown.

Participants came from more than 65 countries, and some 4,000 volunteers helped make the race happen.