VANCOUVER -- Thousands of front-line health-care workers are still waiting for a pay boost promised by the province.

The temporary salary bump was promised by B.C.'s NDP government back in May.

Those who qualified were told they'd earn an extra $4 an hour for a period of 16 weeks between May and July.

But in a COVID-19 update Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said 10,000 to 15,000 are still waiting.

Those workers should see the money in the next two to three weeks, he said.

More than 200,000 workers have already received the money, according to the minister.

Hundreds of thousands more British Columbians are waiting for another cheque from the province.

Earlier this month, Premier John Horgan said 300,000 applications for the COVID-19 recovery benefit had to be reviewed manually by staff.

The people behind those applications for the one-time, tax-free payment of up to $1,000 can expect the money after their review, if they're deemed eligible.

As of last week, 1.8 million residents had received the benefit, Horgan said.