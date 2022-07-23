Suspect images released in hunt for escaped murder suspect were stock photos, RCMP confirm

As Mounties in British Columbia continue their search for an escaped murder suspect, they are clarifying that photos released of two alleged accomplices were actually stock photos.

The search for Rabih "Robby" Alkhalil began Thursday evening when he escaped from the North Fraser Pretrial centre in Coquitlam, B.C. in a white Econoline van with two people police described as either "posing or employed as contractors."

The following day, police released two black-and-white photos of the two men with accompanying descriptions.

"Time is of the essence and we need your help to get Alkhalil’s face in every airport, train station, taxi, rental car or anywhere else that he may be hiding," wrote Const. Deanna Law in a statement.

"We are also hoping someone will recognize the photographs of two suspects who helped Alkhalil escape from jail. All three men are facing serious charges. If you see them, call 911 immediately."

'THOSE PHOTOS ARE NOT THEM'

On Saturday, another statement was issued confirming the photos were not, in fact, those of the suspects.

"Investigators can now confirm that previously-released images of Alkhalil’s suspect/associates are stock images that do not represent the suspects themselves," Law wrote.

"It is believed that the suspects who helped Alkhalil escape bear a close resemblance to the photos they left behind, but those images are not them."

CTV News has confirmed at least one of the images is avilable for purchase for $36 online.

The statement also confirmed the van believed to be the escape vehicle has been found and is being forensically examined.

Law also said Saturday that the Coquitlam RCMP has "engaged" law enforcement agencies across Canada, North America and "the world" in the manhunt.

Alkhalil is described as a Middle Eastern man with short, black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'10" tall and weighs about 166 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit and a high-visibility vest.

Mounties confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that Alkhalil is accused of murder in the 2012 killing of Sandip Duhre. Duhre was killed in a brazen daytime shooting at Bar One in the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre hotel. Alkhalil has pleaded not guilty.

He reportedly fled Canada after Duhre was killed and was arrested in Greece in 2013.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault and Alyse Kotyk