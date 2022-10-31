This year's Santa Claus parade is cancelled in Vancouver

Santa Claus won’t be coming to town this year – at least not to Vancouver for the annual parade.

The organizers have officially called off the event, announcing the move in a post on their website.

"Over the years, the annual Vancouver Santa Claus Parade has become known as the city’s kickoff event of the Christmas season, so it’s with a great deal of regret that we announce that the parade has been put on hiatus for 2022," it reads.

The news will likely come as a disappointment to the estimated 300,000 people who have historically flocked to the streets of downtown to get a glimpse of jolly old St. Nick.

This will mark the third straight year without a parade after COVID-19-related cancellations in 2021 and 2020. But this time around, the reason is financial.

"The event needs a title sponsor to defray the costs of putting on the parade each year, but no sponsor was able make a commitment in time for 2022. So now we’re looking ahead to coming back next year," the organizers' post says, adding they are inviting prospective sponsors for 2023 to contact them online.

It's not the first time the parade's organizers have found themselves without a major sponsor. In 2017, a cancellation was averted at the last minute after one major corporate sponsor pulled out and another stepped in. At that time, the cost of putting on the parade was said to be about $400,000.

Even though the streets of downtown will be empty of floats and crowds, the parade's organizers are encouraging people who would normally attend to honour the spirit of the season by making charitable contributions to the organizations that would normally benefit from donations collected at the parade, like the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.