The Pacific National Exhibition is officially cancelled for 2021, but its prize home contest continues for an 87th year and -- for the first time -- the coveted home is staying in Metro Vancouver.

A release from the PNE says instead of being moved to a location in the Okanagan, Pemberton or Sunshine Coast, this year's home is being built by a Langley developer and will be located in South Surrey, on the edge of White Rock.

The 3,600-square-foot, three-level home will have four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and is valued at $1.8 million.

Touring the prize home is one of the most popular attractions at the annual fair but because tickets are available through a lottery, and are now on sale, the contest is still being offered, even though COVID-19 has cancelled the PNE for the second year in a row.