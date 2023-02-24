'This year is going to be worse': Canadian military analyst on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a retired member of the Canadian Forces warns the next chapter of the war will be even worse.
Retired Major-General David Fraser joined CTV Morning Live on Friday morning to mark the sombre milestone of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war, which has killed an estimated 300,000 people—including members of the military and civilians in both countries.
“Sadly, 2022 was a horrible year,” Fraser said. “This year is going to be worse.”
The good news, according to Fraser, is that the majority of the world is speaking out against Russia.
“Even China is saying the right words about, ‘This has to end.’ At least there’s a door to diplomacy to carry on that conversation,” he explained.
The bad news, however, is that a negotiated ceasefire is unlikely to happen before a lot more fighting on the ground.
“Why? Because Putin is not giving up. Notwithstanding that his early aspirations of Ukraine have been a failure,” Fraser said.
Putin launches his offensive with a goal to “demilitarise and denazify” Ukraine and “ensur(e) its neutral status” at a time when the country was pursuing NATO membership.
While Fraser says Russia’s military is incapable of achieving Putin’s desired gains, the military analyst believes Ukrainians don’t have the capability to push Russians out of the country. That means the war is going to last for more years by way of an insurgency, according to Fraser.
“It’s going to be a slow-burning boil on the rear end of Russia because Ukrainians are not going to give up,” he said. “Their country was invaded and, until Russia leaves Crimea, this war is always going to be there.”
March 18 will mark the ninth anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Accession of the Republic of Crimea to Russia. The annexation is widely viewed as illegal, in part because it was decided through a referendum that did not include an option to vote in favor of Crimea remaining a part of Ukraine.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Paul Workman: How war has changed Ukraine, and Ukrainians, one year later
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the "Freedom Convoy" movement.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: survey
Nearly half of Canadians say they think mortgage fraud is common in Canada, while a sizeable portion think it’s acceptable to inflate income or misrepresent your employment to secure a mortgage.
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year. Here's why
After a steep and rapid climb in prices, Canada's inflation rate is expected to fall significantly this year, giving comfort to economists worried about untamed price growth but little relief to Canadians who have fallen behind.
What is China's peace proposal to end the fighting in Ukraine?
One year into Russia's war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting. Here's a closer look at what the proposal entails.
Canada sending another $30M in aid to Turkiye, Syria, as rebuild begins
The federal government is sending another $20 million in aid for people affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, and matching millions more in private donations.
'Not true': Menopause myths and common misconceptions debunked
Roughly half the population of Canada can experience menopause, but a taboo on talking about it creates misinformation and myths that one expert joins CTV’s Your Morning to debunk.
World's leading flu experts gather with H5N1 risk on the agenda
The world's leading experts on influenza met this week to discuss the threat posed to humans by a strain of H5N1 avian flu that has caused record numbers of bird deaths around the world in recent months.
Vancouver Island
-
Heavy snow in forecast for Vancouver Island starting Saturday
Vancouver Island residents could see up to 15 centimetres of snow fall on Saturday, according to Environment Canada. The weather office has issued special weather statements covering Greater Victoria, eastern, central and western Vancouver Island, as well as the southern Gulf Islands.
-
NEW
NEW | Man who killed Langford teen in 2010 has parole appeal dismissed
One of two men who was convicted in the horrific sexual assault and murder of a fellow classmate in Langford, B.C., more than a decade ago will remain in prison after the Parole Board of Canada dismissed his appeal for day parole.
-
Non-profit group sees 'massive uptick' in Ukrainian refugees arriving on Vancouver Island
Max Shkurupii is one of 951 Ukrainians who have fled their homeland and are now living on Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
Calgary road rage incident sees victim assaulted and followed until they crashed
Calgary police are looking to the public for help as they investigate a case of road rage earlier this week that left the victim with substantial injuries.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Métis sign self-government deal
Three Métis groups signed a deal Friday with the federal government that recognizes them as Indigenous governments, putting them on equal constitutional standing with First Nations and opening the door to further negotiations such as compensation for land lost.
-
Alta. mom 'devastated' after being given the remains of another woman's baby
A grieving Alberta mother is receiving apologies from health-care providers after she unknowingly buried the remains of a baby that was not hers.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto for 8 months after today
Toronto is hurtling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
-
Ontario man wins big lottery prize for the 3rd time in 5 years
An Ontario man has won a major lottery prize for the third time in five years.
Montreal
-
Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam
The man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Pinel institute, and his defence counsel has asked that he be evaluated again to see if he is criminally responsible for the crimes he's accused of.
-
Ukrainian circus performer, 19, finds new life in Montreal
One year after the Russian invasion, a 19-year-old circus performer from Ukraine has found a new home – and a fresh start to her career – in Montreal.
-
Groups call to cancel puppet show featuring minstrel character
A Montreal organization that lobbies against racial profiling is denouncing a Black artist over his award-winning puppet show it says promotes negative stereotypes. 'L'Incroyable Secret de Barbe noire' is a play put on by Martinique performer Franck Sylvestre around the province regularly for four to 11-year-old children.
Winnipeg
-
Man facing arson charge after suite set on fire: Winnipeg police
An arrest was made after a suite in the city’s West End was set on fire and a man barricaded himself in the building, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
Manitoba, federal government reach $6.7B health-care deal
The federal government says in a news release that it has signed an agreement in principle to invest $6.74 billion over 10 years in Manitoba's health-care system.
-
Tenants at Windsor Hotel given until end of month to leave, property up for sale
Main Street Project says tenants at the Windsor Hotel have been given notice they must leave by the end of the month. It says this is happening because the property is involved in a sale.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Judge hands control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to accounting firm
Financial control of an embattled Saskatoon non-profit will be temporarily handed over to an accounting firm.
-
Saskatoon child pornography investigation found no connection to dance school, police say
A 22-year-old man's child pornography charges are unrelated to his role as an instructor at a Saskatoon dance school, according to police.
-
Decorative alley lights cost Saskatoon taxpayers nearly $100K
A decorative display in a Saskatoon back alley cost taxpayers nearly $100,000.
Regina
-
Regina vigil to recognize 1 year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Canadians, including those in Regina, will be taking part in rallies and vigils.
-
'Very short notice': Regina condo owners frustrated over loss of city garbage collection
A group of Regina condo owners is upset over the loss of city garbage collection.
-
800 grams of meth, $17,000 seized in drug trafficking investigation, Regina police say
A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after drug busts in the Greens on Gardiner and Glencairn neighbourhoods, according to Regina police.
Atlantic
-
Flights and schools cancelled, collisions reported as wintry weather hits the Maritimes
A low-pressure system brought snowfall to parts of the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday causing collisions and cancellations in some areas.
-
'I need to find my son': N.S. mother desperate for answers a year after son’s disappearance
A Nova Scotia mother is still desperately searching for answers a year after her son disappeared without a trace.
-
Canadian embassy failed family, says twin brother of Halifax woman killed in Turkiye earthquake
The twin brother of a Halifax woman killed in Turkiye’s earthquake believes the Canadian embassy let his family down during a time of need.
London
-
-
Garbage truck vs. SUV near St. Thomas
Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash between a passenger vehicle and a garbage truck. All injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
-
London man picks up $250K lotto prize
London’s latest lottery winner plans to spend his winnings on a vacation and investments. David Cornell of London picked up a $250,000 prize in an Instant Diamond Club game.
Northern Ontario
-
First person to discover Kim Sweeney crime scene saw someone crouched over her
Testifying on Friday morning, the first person to discover the Kim Sweeney crime scene in 1998 described what he saw as he and his fiancée walked into the adult video store.
-
Witness testifies she saw young man running from video store morning of the Sweeney murder
A woman who got coffee at a nearby shop the morning Renee Sweeney was murdered testified Thursday that she saw a young man running “really fast” carrying a bag under his left arm.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Second man arrested in connection with Barrie homicide
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
Snowplow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man known to frequent Woodstock, Toronto
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old man known to frequent Woodstock, Caledon, Brampton and Toronto after he allegedly breached his statutory release order.
-
Tree tapping ceremony kicks off start of maple syrup season
The annual tree tapping ceremony was held in Perth County on Friday morning to mark the start of the 2023 maple syrup season.