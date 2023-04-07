'This was a scheme': 2 Vancouver-area pharmacies face college review for Ozempic distribution

The B.C. government is moving forward with limiting the export of Ozempic.

The drug intended to be used for diabetics has become a popular weight loss tool, leading to shortages in the United States, prompting some Americans to look north of the border to get their hands on the drug.

The province's Minister of Health Adrian Dix says there is currently no shortage in B.C., but officials are acting now to prevent one from happening.

"Our concern is to make sure people in B.C. who need it for Type 2 diabetes have access to it. This funnelling of available Ozempic out of B.C. is ultimately bad for B.C.," said Dix on Friday afternoon.

In January and February, the province found 15,798 doses of Ozempic dispensed in B.C. were sold to U.S. residents.

The province has also discovered a staggering number of Ozempic prescriptions written by one doctor licensed in Nova Scotia, who allegedly used two Vancouver-area pharmacies to get the drug to Americans.

"The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia has acted to suspend a doctor," said Dix. "I understand their evidence is 17,000 prescriptions for Ozempic in three months by this doctor. So this was a scheme."

Dr. David Davison, who is practising medicine in Texas, had his medical licence suspended in Nova Scotia after allegedly writing 3,860 prescriptions in December, 5,800 in January and then 7,500 in February.

Recently, the B.C. College of Pharmacists sent the Nova Scotia college a letter outlining "serious concerns regarding Dr. David Davison's prescribing."

"Based on the volume alone, the prescribing is not in keeping with the standards of the profession," wrote Dr. Gus Grant, the registrar and CEO of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia.

"I cannot see how the volume of medications prescribed could possibly be supported by proper medical assessment and judgment. On its face, the prescribing appears incompetent."

CTV News Vancouver attempted to phone Davison at his office, but did not hear back on Friday.

An investigation is underway in Nova Scotia looking into Davison's actions, and a review is underway of the two Vancouver-area pharmacies in question.

Dr. Tom Elliott, the medical director of BC Diabetes, told CTV News that he is not concerned with Ozempic being unavailable to diabetics in need due to the manufacturer's willingness to meet demand.

"The manufacturer has an enormous production facility, probably more than one, and they are supply chain people and accountants," said Elliott. "They know what's going on, and it's highly profitable. I don't think it's likely there will be a shortage anywhere."

The new regulation on limiting the export of Ozempic is expected to come into effect in the coming weeks.