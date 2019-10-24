VANCOUVER – A digger-style tractor toy has been recalled by Health Canada for a laceration hazard.

According to the recall notice, Keycraft's My First Tractor (Digger Style)'s backhoe attachment could snap off. The broken pieces could be sharp and give a child a puncture wound.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return to their retailer for a full refund, otherwise dispose of the product in their local recycling center," the recall says.

The toy is small – about six inches long and four inches high – and is mostly orange and yellow.

Health Canada says about 144 toys have been sold in Canada but as of Oct. 15, there have been no reported incidents or injuries related to them.

They were sold between June, 2018 and October, 2019.