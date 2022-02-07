This Social Media Trend Can Help You Cut Down On Food Waste

According to the National Zero Waste Council, almost 2.2 million tonnes of food is wasted every year by Canadians.

Scrappy Cooking is TikTok's latest trend and encourages people to tackle food waste by using up every bit of food in their household.

To become a scrappy chef, Julia Grieve, Accidental Environmentalist, shared some helpful tips.

Store your food in ways that make it last longer. Some examples include:

Berries that are stored in a glass jar last 30% longer.

Herbs should be stored in glass jars with water for them to stay fresh longer.

Greens should be stored in fabric bags as they will stay crisp longer. Grieve recommends using The Swag food storage and produce bag that can be found at well.ca.

Grieve emphasized that there are many resources available to help guide people on how to reduce food waste.

Grieve recommend the Too Good To Go app. The app connects people to local grocers, restaurants and bakeries.

These partners offer surprise bag deals to offset food that would otherwise be wasted. This helps consumers save money, support local businesses and reduce food waste.

Too Good To Go has launched a downloadable cookbook, which is filled with creative recipes for the scrappy home chef.

Recipes can be remixed with whatever food is available in a person's kitchen.

On the show, Grieve prepared a dish inspired by Asha Wheeldon, founder of Kula Kitchen in Vancouver.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.