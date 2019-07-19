

CTV News Vancouver





You've likely heard about firefighters rescuing the cat in the tree, but what about the dog with its head stuck in a piece of lattice?

Firefighters in Mission posted photos to Twitter this week of an adorable puppy who found itself in that exact predicament.

"After exhausting every avenue, a citizen asked for assistance in freeing this puppy from a piece of lattice," firefighters said in the tweet. "We were happy to help."

It's unclear when the incident occurred, but the post said "firefighters are always ready to lend a hand even in uncommon situations."

The first image showed crews trying to get the dog's head out of the fencing, while the second showed the seemingly unharmed animal in the arms of a firefighter.