VANCOUVER -- A huge indoor Christmas festival is opening its doors in Vancouver Thursday, adding to the holiday cheer that is starting to spread across the city.

Christmas Glow is kicking off its 2019 season at the Harbour Convention Centre near False Creek with holiday activities covering a 50,000-square-foot space

The festival first launched in 2017 in Metro Vancouver. Now, Glow doesn't just run here, but has indoor festivals in six other Canadian cities as well as some spots in the United States.

Inside Vancouver's celebration, visitors can expect live entertainment from local artists and food offerings from local food trucks.

For those bringing along young Christmas enthusiasts, there's a kid-friendly playpark, bouncy farm, LED hopscotch and swings and a glowing train to enjoy.

Santa also needs the young ones' help to find his lost presents by exploring the illuminated trails of the light trail. There might even been a reward for those who help the elves find all of Santa's lost presents. Santa himself is also expected to make appearances at Glow too.

Tickets for Glow are available online and some dates in December are already sold out. The festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Thursday, with hours varying throughout the rest of the reason. The festival is closed on select dates.

For those looking to extend the holiday cheer past Christmas, Glow's last day is Sunday, Jan. 5.