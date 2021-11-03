'This is significant': Public sector organizations need better fraud risk measures, B.C. auditor says

B.C.'s auditor general, Michael Pickup, is seen in this 2017 file photo when he was auditor general for Nova Scotia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) B.C.'s auditor general, Michael Pickup, is seen in this 2017 file photo when he was auditor general for Nova Scotia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Vancouver Top Stories