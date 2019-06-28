Passengers traveling through Vancouver International Airport this summer should prepare themselves for huge crowds and waits. And then more waits.

The airport has become so successful, it’s now at capacity. Twenty-six million passengers will fly in and out of YVR this year. On peak days,100,000 people will fill its halls.

Expansions are underway, but until they’re complete, expect lots of line-ups.

"The reality is it's a very busy time," said Reg Krake, director of customer experience for the airport. "Everybody wants to be travelling so you can expect to wait in line, there will be queues."

The calls to arrive early for flights, and leave extra-time to get the airport are louder.

During a very busy Friday afternoon rush, an airline employee told CTV News: "This is nothing. Just wait."

"If we have 10 wide-bodies arrive within an hour, that could be up to four thousand people arriving at YVR at the same time," said Krake.

Extra staff will be on hand to help move things along, and flight times have been modified to ease congestion.