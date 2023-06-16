'This is historic': 13,000 new homes proposed for Jericho Lands mega project

Developers have unveiled a new concept for a mega project in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood.

On Friday, the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) First Nations and Canada Lands Company announced plans redevelop the Jericho Lands by building 13,000 homes that would house upwards of 24,000 people.

The developers promise a minimum of 30 per cent of the homes will be affordable housing, including 20 per cent for social housing and 10 per cent for moderate-income rental housing.

"This is historic. You aren't going to see another development like this just about anywhere at this point," said Elisa Campbell, vice president of real estate west for Canada Lands Company.

"It unlocks the opportunity to build housing, across the full spectrum, with a lot of attention to the affordability spectrum."

The project will include cultural spaces and facilities, around 360 daycare spaces, a community centre and a public elementary school.

The developers hope that this design would accommodate a future SkyTrain station while creating a car-light, active living area with more than 13 kilometres of foot and bike paths.

The project also includes more than 20 buildings that would exceed 20 storeys, three of them soaring to 49.

The Jericho Coalition is a local group opposed to the size of the project. It wrote in a statement that it will continue to fight every stage of the regulatory process.

"In the near future, we will release an alternative vision without concrete and steel high-rise towers. Our vision emphasizes a dense low-to-mid-rise development with diverse housing types that focus on environmental, climate-resilient, social, and economic sustainability for the First Nations and Vancouver citizens," wrote the group in an email.

The developers say upwards of 20 acres of the land will be proposed as a park, with an additional 10 acres of open spaces.

Seventy-five per cent of the existing four-acre forest on the site will also be retained.

Cultural liaisons are also aiding the large-scale project. A team from the Squamish First Nation is working to make this development a worldwide attraction that shares the history of the land and tells a story of their ancestors.

"We're always thinking seven generations ahead, and when we do that, we think of sustainability, and that doesn't always mean the sustainability of our people," said Sxeláltenaat–Adrienne Charlie, Squamish Nation cultural liaison.

"It's the sustainability of our resources and sustainability of our culture and heritage."

According to the First Nations, the project would provide 30 years of employment, contracting, education and skills training as the new neighbourhood is built.

The developer anticipates that the policy statement process will be completed later this year, and subject to approval from Vancouver city council, the policy statement would guide rezoning, which would take place over the next 10 years.