VANCOUVER -- With classes shifting to online learning during the novel coronavirus pandemic, one B.C. teacher says educators and students shouldn't worry as much about their curriculums in the coming weeks.

Tim Stephenson teaches high school science in Langley and he said most of his students are adapting after a week of learning online.

"Some students are finding it easier than others," he told CTV Morning Live.

But while navigating new software and being physically disconnected from their classrooms, Stephenson said students and parents should see this as an opportunity to cover the "emotional aspect of learning," rather than the usual curriculum.

"The students are going to pass. That's not a concern," he said.

"This is an interesting time because you need to look at this like this is crisis learning. It's not a replacement for school, it's an opportunity to continue on a connection, but we want to focus on compassion and care."

While teachers are learning new skills that he thinks they'll bring back with them once schooling returns to normal, what's really missing, he said, is the ongoing connection that's built in classrooms daily.

"What I know in my heart is they're not just names, they're people I've connected with over the last several months and that connection's kind of gone," Stephenson said.

"If it was just online, all they would be would be names and they're more than names. They're very, very special people."

Even so, Stephenson said many of his students are embracing the changes by spending more quality time with family or picking up new hobbies like baking or photography.

"It's almost like a gift of time," he said, adding that it's an opportunity for students to reinvent themselves, if they wish.

"How are you going to move forward and what are you going to move back to? When we go back to normal, what aspects of previous normal do we not really want to rush back to? This is a chance to step forward with a fresh start."