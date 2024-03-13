This big-name rapper is coming to Vancouver for jazz fest

One of hip hop’s biggest names will take the stage in June during this year’s Vancouver International Jazz Festival.

Grammy-winning rapper Killer Mike will headline at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on June 29 as a Marquee Artist Presentation, festival organizers announced Tuesday.

“This is a huge show for Coastal Jazz. Killer Mike is a significant musical voice for these times, and one of the many great artists we’re thrilled to be presenting at our festival this June,” said programmers Cole Schmidt and Jeremy Page in a release.

Killer Mike’s career in hip hop spans nearly three decades, both as a solo artist and half of widely popular duo Run the Jewels. He picked up three awards at the 2024 Grammys, including best rap album for his most recent LP MICHAEL, and best rap song and best rap performance for track SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS.

Outside of music, the Atlanta-born star has acted in a number of TV shows and movies, and won an Emmy for his talk show Love & Respect with Killer Mike. He’s also well-known for his social and political activism.

Tickets for his show go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. and cost between $59 and $99.

Of course, Killer Mike is not the only artist who will be in Vancouver for the festival. Jazz Fest runs from June 21 to 30, and music will fill venues across the city during dozens of ticketed and free performances.

“The tail of the pandemic has lasted longer in arts and culture than any of us could have imagined. However, we were thrilled to see the returning appetite and appreciation for live music at last year’s festival,” said executive director Nina Horvath in the release. “We’re excited to build on that success in a way that nurtures our music scene and further connects us with the community.”

A full schedule for the festival can be found on the Coastal Jazz website.