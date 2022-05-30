This B.C. highway could have 'near-zero visibility' because of dense fog

Drivers travelling between British Columbia's Lower Mainland and Interior are being warned to expect extremely limited visibility on one route.

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory Monday morning, saying those taking the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt should prepare to encounter fog.

"Dense fog is occurring with visibility at times near zero near the Coquihalla Summit this morning," the advisory said. "If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility."

Conditions are expected to stay foggy until at least 9 a.m., but possibly until noon, the alert said.

Those driving through a fog-dense area should turn on their lights and keep a safe following distance, Environment Canada advised.

Highway 5 has been the subject of several weather alerts this month, with the route hit with snow multiple times. Less than two weeks ago, drivers were warned to expect as much as 10 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Summit.

The Coquihalla Highway is still waiting for permanent repairs to be completed over the summer after it was severely damaged in November's major storms. The route was closed for several weeks and, while it reopened to regular traffic in January, only temporary repairs were done by that time.