This B.C. community just hit 30 C on Sept. 15 for the first time on record

Part of the District of Summerland and the shore of Okanagan Lake are seen in this file photo. (shutterstock.com) Part of the District of Summerland and the shore of Okanagan Lake are seen in this file photo. (shutterstock.com)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News