VANCOUVER -- A six-year-old who campaigned for a crosswalk to make her neighbourhood safer will be getting her wish, it seems.

A close call involving her sibling inspired Arianne Dieleman to make a difference in her city of Delta, B.C.

"My little brother was on a bike and a car was coming and we didn't see it until it was around the corner. He was so close to getting hit and it really scared me," she told CTV News Vancouver in an interview in mid-November.

"It can be dangerous and a lot of people have said that they almost got hit."

She petitioned the municipal government for a crosswalk earlier this fall, and recently found out she'll be getting her wish.

Delta City Council has approved a new crosswalk for Central Avenue near Lions Park.

Arianne had just gone to bed when CTV News called for an interview, but her mom said the girl is pretty excited.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi