

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A third person has died in a Kamloops hit-and-run crash that took place 10 days ago.

Kamloops RCMP said a man in his 30s who received life-threatening injuries in the crash died on Nov. 12. Two other international students at Thompson Rivers University died at the scene, and a fourth student received non-life threatening injuries.

On Nov. 3, a car and pickup truck collided shortly before 1:40 a.m. on 1st Avenue near Battle Street in Kamloops. Mounties said the pickup truck was travelling at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign, then collided with the other vehicle.

RCMP said the driver of the truck fled the scene on foot but has since been identified. RCMP said the two students who died at the scene were both men in their 20s.

Mounties said they are still looking to speak to a woman who provided first aid at the scene of the crash. She is described as wearing a long white coat with black geometric designs on it. RCMP are asking anyone who provided first aid at the scene who has not yet spoken to police to please come forward.

"Once all witnesses have been spoken to and all forensic evidence has been processed, police will then be able to forward all information to the BC Prosecution Service who will determine what, if any, charges are applicable," said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie in a statement.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting its own fact-finding investigation to determine how the men died.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.