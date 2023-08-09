Thinking about doing the Grouse Grind? Time is running out as closure scheduled for September

The Grouse Grind will close for the season next month so crews can get started on a "major" repair project, the regional district announced Wednesday.

Metro Vancouver, in a news release, said the challenging trail – dubbed nature's Stairmaster – will close on Sept. 5.

"The Grouse Grind Trail must be closed during the improvement project because the terrain is steep and hazardous where the work is taking place. It will reopen when work is completed and trail conditions are safe for users," the statement from officials says.

"Visitors are urged to stay off the trail while it's closed — ignoring the closure may result in serious injury and delays to the eventual reopening."

Improvements people can expect when the trail reopens include a water fountain, new seating, and a stretching area.

During the closure, the district says people looking for a similarly challenging trail can access the BCMC Route which is roughly 250 metres east of the Grind. However, the terrain is described as "more rugged" and would-be hikers are urged to prepare by wearing proper hiking shoes or boots, packing food and water and bringing extra layers for warmth.

The Grouse Grind closes intermittently when the weather makes conditions too hazardous and it typically closes for the season at some point in the winter, with the date and duration of the closure depending on conditions, according to the regional district's website.

Dates for re-opening in the spring also vary depending on weather and how long it takes to clear debris that accumulated over the winter.