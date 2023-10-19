Things to do in Vancouver on the second-to-last weekend before Halloween

After a rainy fall week in Vancouver, the forecast calls for a dry – if cloudy – weekend. Here are some options for things to do to take advantage of any meteorological good fortune that may come.

BC LIONS LOOK TO FINISH STRONG

Friday night will see the BC Lions host the Calgary Stampeders in the Vancouver club's final game of the CFL regular season.

With a win, the Lions would keep the pressure on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the league's West Division and keep their slim chances of hosting a potential division final alive.

The Leos would need Winnipeg to lose both of their remaining contests to give BC the West's number 1 seed.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at BC Place.

WHITECAPS REGULAR SEASON FINALE

The Vancouver Whitecaps also wrap up their regular season this weekend, hosting LAFC on Saturday at 6 p.m. in their final match before the MLS Cup playoffs.

The 'Caps have already clinched a playoff berth, but a win over the defending MLS Cup champs on Saturday would give them a chance at home-field advantage when the playoffs start, depending on how other results around the league shake out.

More than 21,000 tickets have already been sold for Saturday's "Decision Day" match, according to the club, and the first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive free "rally towels" courtesy of BCLC.

VANCOUVER OPERA BEGINS SEASON

While Vancouver's football (both kinds) teams are finishing their seasons, Vancouver Opera's is just beginning.

The 2023-24 season starts with Mozart's The Magic Flute, with the first of four performances at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre scheduled for Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

More information about Vancouver Opera's 2023-24 season can be found on its website.

GET FREE PUMPKINS IN EAST VAN

An otherwise nondescript address in East Vancouver will be transformed into a "haunted pumpkin patch" on Sunday.

Visitors to 2835 Kamloops St. can expect "an eerie adventure" and free pumpkins, according to the online listing. The free, family friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests are also invited to guess the weight of Vancouver's largest pumpkin for a chance to win an iPhone 15.

Developer Fabric Living is behind the event, which is taking place at the future home of its "The Cut" development.

'CELEBRATE THE NIGHT' IN MAPLE RIDGE

Head to Maple Ridge on Friday night for a free, family friendly event that culminates in a fireworks show.

"Celebrate the Night" brings food trucks, entertainment and a Halloween costume contest to Memorial Peace Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with fireworks launched from the roof of the ACT Arts Centre on the east side of the park at 8.

FREE COMMUNITY DANCE WORKSHOPS

New Works Dance is celebrating its 30th anniversary with free dance workshops at the Roundhouse Community Centre in Yaletown on Saturday.

V'ni Dansi will host an all-ages "Métis Jigging Workshop" from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; lvin Erasga Tolentino will host a workshop called "Body as Earth" for those ages 14 and older from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and Cristina Bucci will host a workshop called "Balla" for ages 13 and up from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Capacity is limited, so organizers ask those interested to sign up for the free classes online.

ALTERNATIVE ART MARKET

Saturday will also see an art market featuring more than two dozen vendors at the Russian Hall on Campbell Avenue in Strathcona.

The organizers, who call themselves "The Blissful Banshees," describe the event as an "alternative and spooky art market," which they've named the "Bazaar of the Afterlife."

The event takes place from noon to 5:30 p.m. Admission is by donation, with 25 per cent of proceeds going to the Vancouver Rat Club.