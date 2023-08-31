Thieves somehow managed to steal 2 trailers from Kamloops business, RCMP say

Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help locating two trailers that were recently stolen from a storage compound in the city.

Both thefts were reported on Monday, Aug. 21, and believed to have taken place over the preceding night, Kamloops RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Police described the trailers as a Jayco Whitehawk bumper-pull trailer with B.C. marker WLP 97K and a white Coachman bumper-pull, single-slide RV with B.C. marker WGS 10A. Both were reported stolen after a break-in at a commercial location in the 9000 block of Dallas Drive.

Mounties provided stock images of vehicles matching the descriptions of the ones that were stolen.

"If anyone has seen either or these trailers recently or come across something for sale that they think may be connected, please contact police as soon as possible," said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

Anyone with information that could help further the investigation or lead to the recovery of the stolen trailers is asked to call the detachment at 250-828-3000 and cite file number 2023-30142.