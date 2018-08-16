

CTV Vancouver





Mounties say they're investigating a pair of break-ins during which thieves used scaffolding to access apartments on the second and third floors of buildings on the North Shore.

In a statement issued Thursday, police said residents in both cases reported someone had come in through an open patio door. Wallets and purses were stolen in each case.

"These are crimes of opportunity, with residents leaving their patio doors open – allowing easy access for criminals to enter their property," said Cpl. Richard De Jong. "If scaffolding is set up around your building be extra vigilant and secure your doors and windows properly."

Investigators did not specify when the incidents occurred, saying only they took place "over the last several weeks." Police did not give the location of the buildings that were affected.

Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity by calling 604-985-1311.

Additional tips on how to keep your property safe are available on the RCMP's website.