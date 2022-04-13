Thief steals valuable sculpture donated to B.C. Children's Hospital

A piece of valuable art donated to B.C. Children’s Hospital to be displayed as part of a small outdoor “sanctuary” for patients and their families has been stolen, according to the hospital foundation.

The bronze sculpture by B.C.-based artist Marie Khouri was discovered missing from the Vancouver campus several days ago. The theft is believed to have occurred on the night of April 3.

The artwork had been installed outside one of the hospital entrances off of Oak Street just a few weeks ago. It was initially donated to the hospital for fundraising purposes in 2019, and was purchased by a donor who then gifted it back to the facility.

Khouri also created another piece of art for the hospital, an installation that is currently in the lobby of the Teck Acute Care Centre.

This is a developing story. More to come.

An empty stand for a stolen piece of art is seen outside B.C. Children's Hospital in Vancouver. (B.C. Children's Hospital Foundation)