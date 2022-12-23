Thief broke into detached garage and stole dog, Burnaby RCMP say

Mounties in Burnaby are asking the public for help locating a dog stolen during a break-in earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the 5600 block of Patrick Street, according to a news release from Burnaby RCMP.

The dog was stolen from a heated, detached garage sometime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., police said, noting that the dog's name is Bouncer and its blanket was also stolen.

Police describe Bouncer as a 10-year-old terrier wearing a white collar. The dog has black and white fur and weighs approximately 15 pounds.

“Please call Burnaby RCMP if you have information that can assist police in locating Bouncer,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in the release.

“We would like nothing more than to reunite Bouncer with his family.”

Information can be provided by calling Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quoting file number 2022-42661. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.